La Palma: Where a volcano is good for tourism

While the recent 2021 volcanic eruption on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands destroyed homes and businesses within minutes, residents are determined to rebuild. And one of the silver linings they see is through tourism. The lava has created some new beaches and natural sea pools on the rock, allowed vineyards to flourish and has attracted curious travellers from Spain and other parts of Europe and the UK.
