Parking my rental motorcycle on the side of the road, I tentatively asked if I could visit the workshop. While curious, I didn't want to intrude: the Guitar Route is far from a touristy place.

But Uyaguari nodded and ushered me inside. "Come, come," he said, opening the doors to the workshop. "Would you like to see the guitars?"

Inside, the walls were lined with finished guitars, charangos (small, five-stringed instruments loved by indigenous Andean musicians), ukuleles and cuatros (four-stringed guitars popular in Venezuela). The tables were covered in instruments in various states of finish, sawdust, and cow bone fragments and colourful ornaments used as adornments.

"Every guitar and charango are unique," Uyaguari explained, holding up a small charango. "We use local cherry wood, walnut and cedar trees most of the time, but some of the guitars are made from imported pine. Most of our walnut comes from right here, from our neighbours, and sometimes, we get things like armadillo shells from the rainforest – it's good for making smaller instruments, and people love the unusual finish."

Generations of guitar makers

As he showed me around the workshop, Uyaguari told me he learned the art of guitar making from his father – who, in turn, learned from his. "As a child, I remember some of the guitar masters were 70, 80 years old, and they'd tell us they learned from their fathers, too. It's a tradition passed down from father to son," he said. Although there are some women guitar makers in San Bartolome, for the most part, it is the dominion of men.

"I began learning to make guitars when I was 13 years old. Now, it's my trade, and I'm hoping to pass it down to my sons. Three of them already make guitars and work together with me," Uyaguari said.

All of Uyaguari's instruments are made by hand. First, the wood is sent to be sawed. Next, the luthier works with chisels, saws and sandpaper to craft the frame and the neck of the guitar, decorating the sound hole with tiny wood fragments coloured by hand. Some of the ornaments are made of bovine bones.