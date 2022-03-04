Hawaii's ultimate form of gratitude

Featherwork is still time consuming today. There is no hack that has evolved the process. A single feather lei, Chun said, takes approximately 40 hours for one person to complete. For every inch of featherwork, 30 to 40 feathers are needed, which are woven together individually. This is also part of why such an accessory is the ultimate form of gratitude, respect and aloha (love). While a feather lei can cost between $200 and $1,000 and is generally reserved for special occasions, the recipients are touched by the gift of time. Wearing a piece of history is much more than a congratulations, but a reminder of the hands that have kept this piece of culture alive.

A seamstress first, Chun's grandmother learned the art of featherwork when she was asked to make feather leis in 1955 for contestants of the cultural celebration known as Aloha Week (now called Aloha Festivals). But even by then, the art of featherwork was declining. "People would tell my tutu, 'That's a dying art' and she would respond 'No, no, not if I can help it'," said Chun.

In the 1970s, during the Hawaiian cultural renaissance when traditions like hula made a resurgence, featherwork was part of the boom. The spike in interest in learning and preserving featherwork had Chun's tutu, Aunty Mary Lou, teaching all over the island, including weekly classes at Honolulu's Bishop Museum – now home to the most extensive collection of featherwork alongside other exhibits celebrating Hawaiian culture. By the early 1990s, Aunty Mary Lou had opened her own shop with her daughter Paulette.