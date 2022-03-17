The healers who treat 'bad luck'

In the back room of a small shop in Quito, Ecuador, a petite, elderly Ecuadorian woman rubbed a bundle of stinging nettles over my naked body. As she muttered in Spanish, her hands made quick scrubbing motions from my head to my toes. Within seconds, my body buzzed with a prickly, burning sensation. Welts popped up in angry red streaks.

"Your energy is blocked. We must open your energy lines," she said. As she scrubbed my now-irritated skin one more time, I couldn't help but wince at the pain.

Emma Lagla is one of Ecuador’s limpiadores (cleaners). For centuries, these traditional healers have used what they consider magical, sacred plants from the Ecuadorian landscape to treat folk illnesses including the feeling of bad luck or a tainted aura.

I'd come for a spiritual cleansing, a process that involves a vigorous rubdown with traditional plants to remove bad energy. If the burning sensation and the stinging welts that danced over my body were any sign, I needed it.