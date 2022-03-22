New York's healing mountain village

Each winter in the upstate New York village of Saranac Lake, a shimmering fortress of ice rises above the shore of Lake Flower. Built block by block by volunteers from ice harvested from the frozen lake, the Ice Palace is the centrepiece of the 10-day-long Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, an annual event that lifts spirits and draws visitors during some of the North Country's darkest and coldest days.

One of the oldest events of its kind in the United States, the carnival has been providing levity in the depths of winter for more than a century. But, like the village itself, its history was shaped by disease and suffering.

Take a walk around Saranac Lake and you'll notice its density of Victorian-style homes with long porches. From the late 19th- through mid-20th Centuries, these porches would have been occupied, year-round, by people bundled up in blankets taking in the cool mountain air. But they weren't there just for a holiday. By resting on the porches of those homes, known as "cure cottages", they were hoping to treat their tuberculosis through the "fresh air cure". Today, the carnival, which was created to provide distraction for those patients, and the cottages (dozens of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places) are reminders of the tuberculosis (TB) industry that took root in Saranac Lake and helped to build the village.

In 1873, Dr Edward Livingston Trudeau was diagnosed with TB, a highly contagious disease with no known cure that was then killing one in seven people in the United States. Trudeau left New York City for Saranac Lake, 300 miles north in the Adirondack Mountains. "[Trudeau] wanted to get out of the city and just go somewhere peaceful… really expecting to die," said Historic Saranac Lake executive director Amy Catania. While in Saranac Lake, however, Trudeau found that his health improved. It seemed there was something in the air.