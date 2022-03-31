The nation finding peace underwater

Break the surface of Cape Town's coastal waters and you'll find a golden forest. Thickets of sea bamboo kelp sway in the cold ocean swell, amber ribbons rippling out from tall limpet-clad stems anchored to the seabed. To the human ear, it's quiet. A shoal of silvery seabream wiggle past. Rays of sunlight dart through the briny turquoise water, gilding the dancing kelp fronds. An octopus lies almost hidden under a rock; boulder walls are encrusted with orange starfish and amethyst-toned sea urchins. Slinky pyjama sharks glide between the kelp.

This dynamic marine forest is mere steps from the beach and can be visited on just one breath.

Freediving – diving on a breath-hold, without scuba gear – has boomed in popularity in Cape Town over the past decade, even before the Oscar-winning documentary film My Octopus Teacher showcased the Great African Seaforest, which extends along South Africa's west coast to Namibia. On a day with decent water visibility, freedivers can be seen wading in and out of the shallows, their extra-long fins – for energy-efficient movement – tucked underarm. Cold water enthusiasts brave the ocean in just a bathing suit and weight belt, while most opt for thick wetsuits, gloves, socks and hoods. Some divers can hold their breath for seven minutes, others are building up from a few seconds.

I've struggled with scuba diving in the past, finding it uncomfortable, sometimes stressful. A few years ago, someone recommended I try freediving. Sure enough, when I finally did so, I found the experience simpler, less cumbersome and more relaxing. I'm certainly not alone in that.

For many, the quiet and calmness that can be found in the water – one of the rare places with few, if any, human-related threats – has been transformational.