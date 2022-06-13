The Outback Way: Is this the world's emptiest road?

Standing here nearly 70 years later, there were signs to what lay ahead: the Great Beyond Visitor Centre; the Explorers Hall of Fame; the big-sky views of an endless desert landscape from Windarra Lookout. And before setting out, it was difficult not to contemplate the enormity of the undertaking.

Tracking north-west, connecting one side of Australia to the other, the Outback Way is the most direct route through the heart of the country. Along the 2,700km from Laverton in Western Australia to Winton in far-off Queensland, the Outback Way passes through countless indigenous homelands, skirts isolated national parks and stops in at life-saving outback roadhouses. It ultimately connects Perth with Cairns in a great diagonal shortcut that cuts thousands of kilometres (and weeks of travel) from the paved route that follows the coast for part of the way. As a road trip, it captures the essence of outback travel as it once was.

But, perhaps, all of that may soon be about to change.

At first after I left Laverton, it was difficult to understand why the Outback Way is considered such an epic crossing: the road was paved; the going was easy; and the thrill of departure kept at bay any awareness that ahead lay one of the longest and emptiest roads on the planet.

Where the tarmac ended, the jarring presence of road crews, graders and towering eddies of red dust offered a vision of the road's future: one day, perhaps soon, the Outback Way will be sealed along its entire length. Already, only 1,200km remain unsealed and best driven in a 4WD. What it gains in speed and ease of access – after rains, unsealed sections of the road can become impassable – it will surely lose in romance. Here was a road, perhaps even a desert, on the cusp of great and irreversible change.