As rain lashed Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the Indian state of Kerala, I hurried past one of its most famous landmarks, the Padmanabhaswamy temple, towards the bustling Chalai marketplace. Wading through ankle-deep water, I entered a narrow alley and finally spotted the unobtrusive signboard for the other landmark I was seeking: Hotel Rahmaniya, home to the best fried chicken in the state. Relief – and the spicy aroma of masala – wafted over me.

For more than 70 years, this tiny restaurant (not a hotel, as its name implies) has been dishing out the perfect finger-licking food to generations of diners, from top government officials, film stars and celebrities to locals and college students. Keralites playfully call it Kethel's fried chicken (KFC), but that's where any similarities end. This is a definitively Kerala dish, with a distinctly Kerala story that dates back long before the global fast-food chain arrived here. It's even been trademarked as Kethel's Chicken™ Fry, to avoid any confusion.

Fried chicken is a popular dish in Kerala – where it's called "chicken fry" – and is almost always spicy and fiery. Many variations are offered in thattukadas (street stalls), toddy shops (spots selling an alcoholic drink made from coconut palm) and restaurants. It comes roasted, broasted (broiled and roasted), grilled or deep-fried, and everyone has a personal favourite version.

But Kethel's is different. Whereas most restaurants use a mature bird, Kethel's uses only spring chickens, not older than 45 days and weighing between 400g and 450g, for their leaner meat and more tender bones. Only the legs and wings, the meatiest pieces of the otherwise small bird, are taken for the fry. The rest is chopped to make a gravy. A fiery masala is hand-pounded then hand ground, and then the chicken pieces are marinated in this special spice mix and deep-fried in coconut oil on a wood-fired stove. The leftover masala is also deep-fried, and when the chicken is served, the delectable bits, called the podi, are placed on top. They're tiny flavour bombs with fried specks of chilli flakes that have absorbed the coconut oil and other spices.

"Kethel's as a brand is synonymous with the tender chicken fry," said food blogger Anjana Gopakumar, a food and beverage consultant who is also an admin of the popular Facebook group Eat at Trivandrum. "For Thiruvananthapuram folks, it is an iconic name, and people come from far and wide to eat it."