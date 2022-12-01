Mâchon: The French breakfast you don't know

"Pig is a vegetable which goes with everything!" said Pillon, his eyes twinkling as he offered me a slice of pâté en croûte.

We moved onto a red wine from Beaujolais, and, after a couple of sips, my glass was promptly topped up again. It was like an antiquated version of a prosecco-and-avocado toast millennial bottomless brunch.

Lyon's curious tradition of tucking into wine and offal at breakfast started several centuries ago.

Between the mid-16th and 19th Centuries, the city's silk industry was among the most important in Europe. The canuts (silk workers) would often work for up to 12 hours a day to meet demand as silks became increasingly popular with French nobility. Traboules, covered passageways that labyrinth across Lyon and characterise the city's architecture, were used for transporting the precious material between buildings. Although the oldest of Lyon's 400-odd traboules are thought to date from as early as the 4th Century CE, many were built in Croix-Rousse (the city's silk weaving quartier) during the silk industry boom. And with canuts often starting work in the small hours of the morning, by 09:00 they needed more sustenance than a pain au chocolat or croissant.

Working with what was on their doorstep, Lyonnais restaurants served up offcuts of meat, mostly cow or pig, that were farmed in the hills just outside the city. With the winegrowing region of Beaujolais just 32km north of Lyon, the offal was typically washed down with copious amounts of wine. Mâchon (which means "chew") was also a moment for silk weavers, merchants and businessmen to come together to break bread and discuss business affairs, sign contracts and make deals. This mixing of classes was seen as a societal leveller – although perhaps this is apocryphal since many believe that the "silk workers' brains" cheese typically served as a "dessert" was named as a dig at the supposed lack of intelligence of the canuts. Either way, many businesses in Lyon still choose to conduct meetings over a mâchon today.