Isfeng: a crispy doughnut from al-Andalus for Hanukkah

Though it originated in Moorish Spain, the isfenǧ travelled along with the diaspora, and now shares its culinary heritage with Northern Africa and the Middle East.

Queen Isabella of Spain expelled Jews and Muslims from al-Andalus in 1492 following the conquest of Granada. Most fled to modern-day Morocco in North Africa and brought their isfenğ with them. Similar variations exist in Libya (sfinz) and Tunisia (bambaloni).

The pastry travelled again following local pogroms and the creation of the State of Israel in 1948. Approximately 274,180 Jews have emigrated from Morocco between 1948 and 2016. Today, there's an estimated population of 472,800 Moroccan Jews in Israel, and a closer look at the etymology of isfenğ tells the story of its journey across the Iberian Peninsula to North Africa and Israel.

Piñer explains that sfenğ also goes by "esponja" or sponge in Spanish, a word derived from the Arabic "sjenğ" of the same meaning. A similar linguistic root exists in Hebrew. The Hebrew word "sfog" refers to a round doughnut. Ladino, Judeo-Spanish spoken by Spanish Jews or Sephardim, used a mix of the Castilian and Arabic and called it "sponǧa."

Though the Jewish population within Morocco has declined significantly, with some estimates putting it around 3,000, local street vendors continue to sell the pastry. Moroccan Jews in the diaspora and in Israel eat isfenǧ for Hanukkah, just as any Ashkenazi Jew tucks into a plate full of latkes. For Muslims in Morocco, it's a year-round street food.

"Isfenǧ testify to a shared culinary heritage belonging to both Jews and Muslims," said Piñer. "Both in the past and the present day."