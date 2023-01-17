Brazil's unsung 'capital of happiness'

The rich aroma of acarajé fritters sold by Baiana vendors mixed with the rhythmic drumming of Salvador's street bands. Tourists and locals flooded the bars of the Pelourinho neighbourhood to watch Brazil's first game in the 2022 World Cup, and crowds erupted as they scored against Serbia. This joyous celebration, set against the blue skies and pastel-coloured colonial-era buildings of the Terreiro de Jesus square, is typical of the capital of the Brazilian state of Bahia, Salvador de Bahia (better known as Salvador).

I quickly learned that celebration is the norm rather than the exception in Salvador, a city located along Brazil's north-eastern coast near some of the country's best beaches, which is considered by many to be the birthplace of modern Brazil. Locals have a saying, "Sem pressa, olha para o céu, fala com Deus, você tá na Bahia" (Take your time, look at the sky, talk to God, you're in Bahia), which, as Salvador-born Alicé Nascimento points out, embodies the relaxed and feel-good atmosphere unique to this region. It is no wonder then that this Unesco World Heritage city is unofficially known as Brazil's "capital of happiness".

When you ask locals (known as Soteropolitanos) what makes Salvador so jubilant, they all seem to mention the same thing: axé, a Yoruba West African term that loosely translates to "energy". Jair Dantas Dos Santos, a Salvador local, describes Salvador's axé as a "powerful presence in the air, which is something to be felt rather than explained". Indeed, Soteropolitanos say axé is an energy woven into the fabric of Bahian culture, and it imbues everything from Salvador's music to its laid-back attitude towards life.