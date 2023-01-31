The highest rail route in northern Europe

On a chilly November morning in Oslo, I boarded a train bound for Bergen.

I've been exploring Norway for more than a decade, returning at least a dozen times since my wide-eyed first trip. I have been to the northernmost point on the Norwegian mainland (Knivskjelodden) and to its southernmost tip (Lindesnes Fyr, where my sunglasses blew clean off my head and out to sea in a gale). I have seen whales and walrus. I have hiked across glaciers in Svalbard and stood beneath the country's only palm tree in Kristiansand. And I have watched the northern lights in winter and partied beneath the midnight sun in summer.

But for reasons passing all understanding, I had never before travelled the Oslo-Bergen railway. The more I thought about it, the stranger this seemed. This is, after all, ranked regularly among the world's most beautiful train journeys. It was time – even long overdue.

I had done my research. I knew, for example, that on a short November day, only one of the five daily departure times, 08:25, would ensure that I made the entire six-and-a-half-hour, 496km journey during daylight hours. I knew enough also to book a window seat on the left side of the train (on the right if travelling from Bergen) to get the best views.

And when the train pulled away from the platform, I felt suddenly that, without realising it until now, I had been waiting for this moment for a very long time.