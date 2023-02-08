The five countries expat families love

Finland

Finland, which comes in fifth overall in Unicef's most recent report card, scores especially highly in two of the three categories – number one in "world of the child" (which looks at how the environment directly impacts children, such as with air quality), and number two for "world around the child" (which looks at elements of the environment a child interacts with, like schools, traffic hazards and green space).

It's one of the world's top-performing countries in terms of children's literacy and maths skills, and parents are especially likely to think highly of their relationship with their children's staff at school. Its mortality rate of children aged 5-14 is one of the lowest in the world, less than half of that in the US. And the country offers generous parental leave, including eight weeks of paid maternity leave, a further 14 months of paid parental leave to be split between the parents, and additional childcare leave that can be applied until a child turns three. (Legal residents of Finland who have been covered by health insurance for at least 180 days before the child's birth in Finland, or in any Nordic, EU or EEA country, are eligible.)

Hadley Dean is a British father of five who has lived with his family in Poland, the Czech Republic and Finland. His family's current stint is their second time living in Finland, he said, and they love it. One benefit is the amount of green space, even in the capital of Helsinki (Finland has the most urban green space per person of any wealthy country). But it isn't just the availability of parks that his family enjoys. "What's different about Helsinki, or Finland, is that the parks are actually very raw, very natural. They're like a natural forest coming right into the city centre," Dean said. "There's a well-known link between being in nature and not suffering from anxiety and depression, so that's a real positive."

What about the dark, cold Finnish winters? They're a price worth paying, Dean says. "You just get used to it – you dress accordingly, you have spikes on your shoes when you go out – and you make the most of it. And summers are absolutely amazing, because you have 22 hours of sunlight."