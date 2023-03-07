The progressive city that few know

In the east of the Netherlands, just 10km from the German border, is Nijmegen, a dynamic and progressive university city that manages to fly under the radar.

This clean, compact city is the oldest in the country, and its number of green initiatives rivals Amsterdam, with residents prioritising quality of life and sustainability. Its historic centre is car-free, it has 60km of cycling "superhighways", its buses run on green fuel, and there are schemes in place that encourage car-sharing. It even has the power to inspire others facing climate change disruption.

While no city can be 100% sustainable, Nijmegen is making some of the boldest strides in Europe in this area. They even decommissioned their coal power station in 2016, which has been turned into a solar park that's home to 9,000 solar panels and two wind turbines that power almost 400 homes in the city.

Yet few outside The Netherlands have even heard of it.

"Nijmegen is referred to in Holland as 'Havana near the Waal'," said Margot Ribberink, a climate activist and the first female Dutch TV meteorologist, referring to the majestic Waal River that cuts the city in two. "The people here are very open-minded."