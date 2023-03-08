Mary Colter: The woman who shaped the US Southwest

Standing at the edge of the Grand Canyon, most people peer, awestruck, into this mile-deep chasm. But I was here to see the 70ft-high tower clinging to the canyon's rim. Built in 1932 and inspired by ancient Native American structures, the Desert View Watchtower is the work of Mary Colter (1869-1958). One of the few female architects of her time, Colter rejected European design in favour of buildings rooted in the Native American and Spanish heritage of the US Southwest.

Colter designed everything from the hacienda-style La Posada Hotel in Winslow, Arizona (1930), to the interior of the Painted Desert Inn in Petrified Forest National Park (1947). But her iconic Grand Canyon buildings provide the best evidence of how she helped early (mostly white) tourists better understand how the region is home to diverse, millennia-old Native American cultures and civilisations.

Of the millions of people who visit the Grand Canyon annually, few know Colter's story. She never married or had children. Instead she became the go-to architect for two companies working in tandem to "open" the American West (already inhabited by Native Americas) to settlers and later tourists following the US Civil War (1861-65): the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway (nicknamed the Santa Fe); and the Fred Harvey Company, which built restaurants and hotels along the route.