Chicha: The banned drink of Colombia

"You know you're breaking the law by drinking this?" teased my tour guide Andrea Izquierdo, as she placed a pitcher filled with a frothy, pale peach-coloured drink on the tasting table in front of us. We were at Casa Galeria, a restaurant in Bogotá's Candelaria district – the historic and colourful centre of Colombia's capital. The illegal substance she was about to serve me was chicha, an indigenous drink made from fermented corn that's popular everywhere in Latin America.

I had heard that chicha was a beverage non-grata in Colombia, but I thought it was a joke. "Half the places around here sell chicha, including the street vendors on every corner," I pointed out. "How can it possibly be illegal?"

Izquierdo moved the pitcher closer so I could closely examine the drink. I sniffed the liquid, whose aroma resembled beer, kombucha and juice all in one – as innocent as a libation can smell. "Believe it or not," Izquierdo said, "but chicha has been banned since the late 1940s and it's illegal in Colombia."

She was right, of course. Once part of the indigenous traditions, the drink has been villainised for more than a century and was officially outlawed in 1949. It was said to make people ignorant and violent. It was said to ooze poisonous toxins during brewing. It was said to cause a disease named chichismo, a slow deterioration of the body and mind. For nearly the entire second half of the 20th Century, when the authorities found people making chicha, they confiscated the equipment, poured out the liquids and sent the brewers to jail. Those who were found drinking it risked imprisonment too.

"They didn't take people away for years for those offences, but they could lock you up for six months to a year," Izquierdo said.