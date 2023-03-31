The iconic pasta causing an Italian-American dispute

"Right now, we can't talk about anything else," my friend, a foreign affairs reporter in Rome, wrote to me. She wasn't talking about politics, but about pasta carbonara. A few minutes after her message, a New York writer friend told me he was being flown to Rome in a hurry to investigate the topic.
On 23 March, as Italy had just put forward its cuisine as a candidate for Unesco's Intangible Heritage list, the Financial Times published an article where Italian food expert Alberto Grandi claims that the iconic Roman dish was actually invented by Americans living in Italy right after World War Two. In the article, citing the dish's lack of existence in the country before then, he says, "Maybe once a year we ate amatriciana [a tomato-based recipe with bacon], when we could afford to kill a pig. But I'd never heard of carbonara before the war."
Ever since, there's been an uproar across Italy. "A surrealist attack!", denounced the agricultural association Coldiretti, while the country weighed into a juicy debate on social media. Why is everyone so passionate about it? And who invented the real carbonara?
"It was a combination of Italian genius and American resources," explained Italian food author Eleonora Cozzella. She spent six years covering National Carbonara Day on 6 April, and ended up writing a book called The Perfect Carbonara that won a Gourmand World Cookbook Award in 2020. Its name is tongue-in-cheek, since perfection is elusive – and maybe even impossible – in the case of carbonara.
Cozzella interviewed the grandchildren of innkeepers who, in the late 1940s right after World War Two, would feed American soldiers in the picturesque neighbourhood of Trastevere, just across the river Tiber in Rome. Soldiers were apparently asking for "spaghetti breakfast": eggs, bacon and pasta. And at the time, although the country was on its knees, Italians could buy military rations on the black market that included bacon from Americans and egg powder from the British.
The first carbonara recipe was published in the US, in 1952. In Vittles and Vice: An Extraordinary Guide to What's Cooking on Chicago's Near North Side, author Patricia Bronté listed the Italian restaurant Armando's – owned by chefs Pietro Lencioni and Armando Lorenzini – among her favourite places. She added the recipe of its signature dish, carbonara.
Born in America from Italian parents, Lencioni grew up in Tuscany but moved back to the US before turning 18. His carbonara had typical Tuscan (not Roman!) ingredients: tagliarini (wide egg tagliatelle from Lucca), mezzina (a Tuscan bacon), Parmigiano and eggs. Pietro's wanderings of course don't help in finding a clear-cut answer on the paternity of this pasta dish.
No one has a trademark on the recipe. Honestly, I don't care who invented it
"No one has a trademark on the recipe," said Alessandro Pipero, chef of the Michelin-starred restaurant Pipero in Rome, who is considered one of the kings of carbonara. "Honestly, I don't care who invented it," he added.
Instead, Pipero cares about other things, such as the "extreme browning" of the guanciale (cured pork cheek), a process in which he crisps the meat in a cast-iron pan. As the fat renders, he removes some of the molten liquid with a spoon. The lean part of the meat ultimately caramelises and becomes a sort of "popcorn guanciale": crunchy outside and tender inside.
His carbonara is very yellow in colour since he only uses egg yolks – one per 60g of pasta. He whips it together with pecorino cheese, pepper and some of the rendered fat from the guanciale, creating a savoury zabaione (an Italian custard). The final touch: he doesn't put the pasta with the egg mix back on the stove, but instead warms it up using the bain-marie technique (placing it over a heated water bath instead of direct heat), so that it doesn't "cook" but instead becomes creamy. He slowly adds some more liquid fat, adding the crispy guanciale at the very end. "That's important," he said. "If you add it before, it becomes soft." He serves it with pecorino and pepper.
The lean part of the meat caramelises and becomes crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside (Credit: Lisa Romerein/Getty)
If we still want to split hairs about the origin of the dish, it should be noted that that the first Italian recipe for carbonara was published in August 1954 in La Cucina Italiana magazine. "And it is a strange one," said Cozzella. "It has parsley and even gruyere as cheese! It's as if they had heard about it but didn't know what they were writing about."
"This debate is ridiculous and dangerous," said Michele Fino, a law professor at the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo, who considers it "old news". Grandi first wrote about carbonara's origins in his 2018 book Denominazione di origine inventata, and this thesis is supported by author Luca Cesari in his 2021 cookbook The Discovery of Pasta: A History in Ten Dishes. Grandi believes there's only outrage now because of the recent Financial Times' article. According to Fino, it's dangerous because, hidden between the pecorino and a piece of guanciale, or maybe deep inside the tubular rigatoni, might lurk nothing less than a toxic kind of nationalism. "It is a sort of banal nationalism that runs through food," he said. "People consider it unimportant, but it creates a certain climate – we shouldn't ignore it."
Fino, who loves the Scientific Carbonara recipe by Dario Bressanini, because "the eggs stay runny", thinks that Italians are too "obsessed" with their origins as they build their identity around a set of indisputable truths about food – truths that are believed to be ancient, hence sacred. And some of these foundations are shaky. For instance, Italians can be draconian when it comes to carbonara and say that it is a sacrilege to add heavy cream. But less than 40 years ago, Gualtiero Marchesi, who is considered the "father of modern Italian cuisine", would add 250ml of heavy cream to 300g of spaghetti, an idea that sends shivers down the spine of Italian foodies today.
Today, "traditional" carbonara is made with guanciale, pecorino and egg – and never cream (Credit: Marco_Piunti/Getty Images)
So then, why do we care so much? For Italians, food is about care – and love. Cozzella, who favours Arcangelo Dandini's recipe for carbonara – which leaves the pepper on the side – reminded me that every time a loved one calls you around noon, the first question is invariably about food: "Did you eat?" And families in Italy can often get deep into arguments around the dinner table. The classic dilemmas: Do you salt the water before or after it starts boiling? Can you add mayonnaise to rice salads? Can you add a bit of sugar to the tomato sauce if it tastes acidic? And of course, who will taste the pasta to decide if it's al dente? No one ever wants to do that; they don't want the responsibility. Ultimately, food is the realm of the mamma, and for Italians – especially men – mamma is always a final authority who you can't question under any circumstances.
There is no doubt that the identity of the carbonara is Italian.
"There is no doubt that the identity of the carbonara is Italian," Cozzella reassured me. We shouldn't confuse the historical journey – which is made of encounters and exchanges – with identity. Carbonara changed with time, like we all do. Although the dish may have been sparked from an Italian-American connection, Cozzella says it would be forced to say that carbonara is American.
Fino seems to agree: "It's important to know where you come from, but every day you define who you are."
And even if carbonara was invented by non-Italians, it is now indisputably Roman. That's because the ingredients are quintessentially Roman. The rigatoni pasta, which is a classic in other Roman dishes like pajata (calf intestine pasta). The guanciale that every family would keep hanging in the fireplace, thus gently smoking the meat. And the pecorino that won out over all the other cheese used in the past for this recipe, lending it its characteristic umami taste.
"It's absolute goodness," concluded Cozzella.
BBC.com's World's Table "smashes the kitchen ceiling" by changing the way the world thinks about food, through the past, present and future.
---
Join more than three million BBC Travel fans by liking us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
If you liked this story, sign up for the weekly bbc.com features newsletter called "The Essential List". A handpicked selection of stories from BBC Future, Culture, Worklife and Travel, delivered to your inbox every Friday.