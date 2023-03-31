The iconic pasta causing an Italian-American dispute

"Right now, we can't talk about anything else," my friend, a foreign affairs reporter in Rome, wrote to me. She wasn't talking about politics, but about pasta carbonara. A few minutes after her message, a New York writer friend told me he was being flown to Rome in a hurry to investigate the topic.

On 23 March, as Italy had just put forward its cuisine as a candidate for Unesco's Intangible Heritage list, the Financial Times published an article where Italian food expert Alberto Grandi claims that the iconic Roman dish was actually invented by Americans living in Italy right after World War Two. In the article, citing the dish's lack of existence in the country before then, he says, "Maybe once a year we ate amatriciana [a tomato-based recipe with bacon], when we could afford to kill a pig. But I'd never heard of carbonara before the war."

Ever since, there's been an uproar across Italy. "A surrealist attack!", denounced the agricultural association Coldiretti, while the country weighed into a juicy debate on social media. Why is everyone so passionate about it? And who invented the real carbonara?

"It was a combination of Italian genius and American resources," explained Italian food author Eleonora Cozzella. She spent six years covering National Carbonara Day on 6 April, and ended up writing a book called The Perfect Carbonara that won a Gourmand World Cookbook Award in 2020. Its name is tongue-in-cheek, since perfection is elusive – and maybe even impossible – in the case of carbonara.

Cozzella interviewed the grandchildren of innkeepers who, in the late 1940s right after World War Two, would feed American soldiers in the picturesque neighbourhood of Trastevere, just across the river Tiber in Rome. Soldiers were apparently asking for "spaghetti breakfast": eggs, bacon and pasta. And at the time, although the country was on its knees, Italians could buy military rations on the black market that included bacon from Americans and egg powder from the British.