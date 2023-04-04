'A love letter to the world of curries'

Since reporting this story, Raghavan Iyer had sadly passed away. This was one of the last interviews he did, and we publish this story and his recipe for Sri Lankan prawn curry as a celebration of his life and legacy as the iconic Indian-born American chef and author who taught us to cook Indian food and curries from around the world.

Raghavan Iyer, chef, cookbook author, culinary teacher and curry expert passed away on Friday after a prolonged battle with cancer. According to a recent New York Times article, he taught Americans to cook Indian food. He is the author of seven cookbooks, including the now iconic 660 Curries.

In one of his final interviews, he spoke about his latest – and last – book, On the Curry Trail: Chasing the Flavor That Seduced the World (published in February), to me over Zoom in early March. In the interview, Iyer expressed his hope for this book to become his lasting legacy to Indian cooking, especially the versatility of curry around the globe.

In his own words, the book is "telling the story of how curry travelled out of India, all around the world". He talked about how British colonisers in the 19th Century grew to like what he calls the saucy flavours of Indian food so much that they got their cooks to "pound the spices together and put them in a jar" so they could carry them back to England. "They labelled it curry powder, and that's how the rest of the world knows it," he explained.

Iyer was a culinary evangelist who wanted his readers to know that there is more to curry than just curry powder. "Very often," he said, "people tell me that they don't like the smell or taste of curry. And then I have to tell them, you are forgetting to add the word powder." Born and raised in Mumbai before he moved to the US in 1982, his understanding of curry came from his strong Indian roots. And in India, curry typically refers to something with sauce (rather than the spices used) and "can be really versatile, made using just a single spice or 20 spices, or just herbs". Typical ingredients include dried red chilli, turmeric, coriander, cumin, fenugreek seeds, black pepper and cardamom used in various combinations.

Iyer described the book as his "love letter to the world of curries" and hoped it would be his "lasting legacy to the richness and vastness of this dish simply called curry". And so, there is history, folklore and familial connections scattered throughout the book, along with the detailed story of how curry has been adapted by various cultures both in the east and west.

He pointed to the South African bunny chow as an example of how local communities adapted a simple curry to suit their needs and tastes. "They added vegetables and meat with spices to a basic garbanzo bean stew, and turned it into a curry that they then stuffed into bread. It was a meal in a bowl that they could eat whenever they wanted," he said.