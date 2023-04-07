Arculata: The bread that survived Pompeii

Preparation Considerations

This is a leavened bread product. Begin by feeding your bread starter the day before you start the dough. If you do not have a starter, you can create a sponge the same day that you make the dough by mixing 15g flour (⅛ cup) with 30g water (⅛ cup) and adding 2g (½ tsp) of active dry yeast. Stir, let it activate, and set it aside until it doubles in size and is ready for use in the dough.]

Method

Step 1

Combine the water, honey and starter and gently blend it together.

Step 2

In a large mixing bowl, add the flour to the liquid and fold it together until it's shaggy and begins to form a cohesive mass.

Step 3

At this stage, begin to sprinkle salt into the dough as you knead and fold the dough. Dust with flour if the dough is tacky. Once the salt has been gradually added and the dough has become a more cohesive mass, place the dough back into the bowl, cover it with a damp towel and let it rest for 1 to 2 hours.

Step 4

After the dough has fully rested, knead, stretch and fold the dough for 10 minutes on a flour-dusted surface.

Step 5

Once kneaded, form the dough into a ball, cover it again to rise until it doubles in size. If your kitchen is is on the cooler side, place the dough in a warm area of the kitchen next to the oven or a light source.

Step 6

Dust a clean work surface with flour and gently tip the dough out of the mixing bowl onto the work surface. The dough should be airy, light and flexible. If the dough is still heavy and firm, allow it to rise longer.

Step 7

Preheat your oven to 220C (425F).

Step 8

Gently flatten and spread the dough out on a flour-dusted work surface until it is about 2½cm (1in) thick.

Step 9

Form the dough into a long rectangle by folding the longest edge of the dough into the centre, then the opposite edge over the first stretch of dough. Use a bench scraper or large knife to cut off 13 linear strips of dough. Using a scale as you work, try to make sure each strip of dough weighs close to 85g. If you don't have a scale or scraper, this process can also be done using the mouth of a cup or a circular cutter that is approximately 7cm (2¾in) in diameter.

Step 10

Take each strip of dough and gently roll it into a tube with the palm of your hands. Use a bit of flour on your hands if the dough is tacky. Take the ends of the tube and cross them over each other, as if tying a knot. Press the seam together and gently form the shape into an evenly proportioned ring. If using a cup or cutter, simply press a hole in the centre of the disk with your finger and expand the hole with your fingers until it is approximately 3cm (1in) in diameter.

Step 11

Place the formed rings into a mixing bowl of flour and lightly dust them with a coating of flour, pat off any excess flour, and gently place them onto a baking sheet at an inch or more apart.

Optional: You may wish to dress the rings with sesame seeds, as Greek koulouria and middle eastern ka'ak are, or with Nigella seeds as Turkish simit are. If so, lightly glaze the rings of dough (using the glaze recipe above) after forming the rings and gently spin them inside of a bowl containing the seeds so that the top and bottom are covered. Do not dust the rings with flour if dressing them with sesame or Nigella seeds.

Step 12

Bake the rings for 20 to 25 minutes or until the crust of the rolls begin to bronze.

Tasting and pairing:

To serve, place 12 arculata on a platter or on single-serving plates alongside some dried figs, prunes and chestnuts. This represents a meal – or perhaps an offering – abandoned by one Pompeian resident at a shop on the Via degli Augustali during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE.

Lastly, place the 13th roll aside as an offering to Hera or Demeter, the virgins Vesta or Mary, the grandmothers of Greece and Italy, or the bakers and street-hawkers of past and present.

(Farrell Monaco is a Classical archaeologist, baker and writer. She is currently an honourary visiting fellow at The University of Leicester's School of Archaeology and Ancient History. She is the 2019 winner of Best Special Interest Food Blog Award by Saveur Magazine and author of the forthcoming book: Panis: The Story of Bread in Ancient Rome.)

---

