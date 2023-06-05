Japan's ultimate lesson in gratitude

For centuries, the Ainu lived harmoniously with the seasonally harsh elements, first as hunters then as traders across Hokkaido; the Kuril Islands; Sakhalin Island (which is now Russia – the last Ainu living there were forced off in 1951); and some northern areas of Japan's largest island, Honshu. They lived peacefully and at one with nature, paying respect to the kamuy, until the Japanese colonised their lands, which started in earnest in the late 1800s.

Ainu people are not monocultural; there are differences between the communities who live across Hokkaido today. But during their forced assimilation some things were universal: their language was banned, traditional tattoos were outlawed and fishing prohibited – which terminated their way of life, stripping them of any ability to make an income and be self-sustaining. Many ended up working as indentured labourers across Japan. Through remarkable resilience, around 24,000 Ainu live in Hokkaido today (although the number is suspected to be larger, as many still feel safer to go uncounted) and impressively, despite the persecutions suffered, there is a resurgence of their language and traditions.

The systematically aggressive treatment they sustained only makes the Ainu positivity, gratitude and enduring sense of abundance all the more incredible. "I asked all my interviewees if they're happy to be Ainu, and they all said they are content where they are and they appreciate it," Ito told me. "They are very resilient. Wars took place between the Ainu and Japanese, the Ainu were not passive. They are peace-loving people, but they defended themselves where they could."

As we trekked through the forest, Takiguchi demonstrated the Ainu gratitude for the natural world, not only by talking, but by subtly doing. He knew the names of every tree, plant and animal in three languages (Japanese, Ainu, English), noting any interesting aesthetics and outlining how the Ainu use them. Before the tour ended, I got a lesson in playing the mukkuri, a mouth harp made from bamboo. Takiguchi suggested that "hearing the mukkuri resonate in the middle of the quiet forest gives you the feeling that humans are a part of nature". It certainly did when he played – each note sent vibrations into my chest, weaving a connection between myself and everything in the forest. I felt this unity starkly in the stillness as the glaring sunlight reflected off the snow.