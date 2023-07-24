The hike making Australia a better place

Today, Cape Barren and the other Furneaux Islands are a hub for muttonbirding, an important cultural practice for Tasmanian Aboriginal people that involves the harvesting of short-tailed shearwater chicks for food, oil and feathers every March/April. Jam was there last year, he told us, longingly, and another of wukalina's main guides, Carleeta, was muttonbirding on Cape Barren right now.

And this is exactly why the walk takes place here, on Tasmania's north-east coast. Walking alongside Aboriginal guides through their cultural heartland, with Cape Barren Island shimmering on the horizon, makes it clear – beyond anything you could read – that this is a living culture that resisted and survived. And that's probably the most important thing about wukalina Walk: although history is an integral part of the experience, it's as much about the lives of palawa today.

While the walk has been operating for five years – and in that time has won a swathe of awards, including winning gold at the 2022 Australian Tourism Awards – the project was 15 years in the making. In fact, it only exists due to the vision of Clyde Mansell, a palawa Elder and the former chairman of the Tasmanian Aboriginal Land Council, who had the idea of a tourism product that would empower, reconnect and strengthen Tasmania's Aboriginal community. Having been involved in Aboriginal land rights since the 1970s, it would be a chance, he thought, for palawa to share their story in the right way and in the right place.

"It's about telling our story the way we want it told," he said, noting that wukalina is the first tourism product in Australia to be designed, owned and guided by the Aboriginal community. "I always felt that if we could develop something where we could take people on Country, then the interpretation would be much easier."