South of Birmingham’s wooded hills, far beyond Montgomery’s lonely railways and red-brick warehouses, Mobile punctuates the end of Alabama like an exclamation mark.
Straddling the banks of the Mobile River and spilling into the Gulf of Mexico, the city is a skein of antebellum mansions, lacy cast-iron balconies and splashing fountains dripping in a balmy mist. Azaleas bloom as early as February, kissing the air with a perfume that blends with the salt of the nearby delta. Centuries-old live oak trees dating from the city’s founding in 1702 as the first French capital in colonial America shade screened-in porches. And if you look closely at the thick canopy overhead, you’ll notice beads from previous years’ carnivals glistening among the Spanish moss – a constant reminder of Mobile’s celebratory soul.
This is, after all, the birthplace of Mardi Gras in the United States.
New Orleans may get all the attention, but it was here, 140 miles east of The Big Easy, where Mardi Gras was first celebrated in 1703 – 15 years before New Orleans’ founding and 134 years before its first Mardi Gras parade. In fact, the rolling parades, secret-member “mystic societies”, masked balls and decadently detailed costumes that have come to embody New Orleans’ most famous party all come from Mobile. And today, perhaps no person embodies Mobile’s centuries-old spirit of “royal” revelry better than Patricia Halsell-Richardson, better known as “Ms Pat”.