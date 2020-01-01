Ironically, it took many years for one of America’s oldest celebrations to come to life. What started with a few French explorers in Mobile feasting and dancing in 1703 as a way to prepare for Lent on Fat Tuesday (“Mardi Gras” in French) soon blossomed into a small parade where revellers pulled papier-mâché floats down Dauphin Street in 1711 – the first Mardi Gras parade in North America.

The annual festival evolved as Mobile passed under British, Spanish and eventually American control in 1803, but it wasn’t until 1830 – when a group of inebriated friends donning masks raided a hardware store and paraded through Mobile carrying cowbells and rakes – that Mobile’s modern-day Mardi Gras festivities took hold. The alcohol-fuelled crew jokingly called themselves the Cowbellion de Rakin Society. Not only did they form the first of Mobile’s many secret-member societies, but soon, several members of this krewe migrated to New Orleans where they would start their own Mardi Gras parades.

Today, an estimated one million people descend on Mobile every year for the city’s multi-week Mardi Gras celebrations, which are bookended by Epiphany and Ash Wednesday. Mobile’s festivities are flush with the beer and beads made famous in The Big Easy, but it’s also a decidedly more family-friendly affair. If New Orleans’ bash is marked by Dionysian debauchery for tourists, Mobile’s remains a genteel relic of local heritage.

According to Cart Blackwell, curator of the Mobile Carnival Museum, the city essentially revolves around Mardi Gras. “People here might not come home for Easter or [Independence Day on] July 4th or Labor Day weekend, [but] they’re going to come back for Mardi Gras,” he said.

For Ms Pat, Mardi Gras is pretty much a year-round affair. She employs a team of four to six seamstresses each year, who work for months to execute a design that can continue to be tweaked up until the climax of the parades in late February. It takes hundreds of hours to create a train from start to finish, and it all begins with a sketch that Ms Pat turns into a pattern. From there, Ms Pat creates the base of the train using a heavyweight fabric such as velvet or jacquard before adding batting to give it a plush look and feel. Next, Ms Pat and her team supplement the already luscious fabrics with shimmering sequins, plumes and beaded appliqués.

This past carnival season, Ms Pat’s team included Mary Funderburk, who has been sewing with different local designers for more than 50 years; Lisa Hall, a former custom drapery seamstress; and Joyce Johnson, a retired chemical plant worker and experienced sewer who keeps the sewing room buzzing with jazz tunes and the women humming while they work.

“I always say I’m not coming back, but then I do because I love it,” said Johnson, who has been working for Ms Pat for three years. Finally, there’s Mardi Gras train novice Julia Brown, who works the curved needle for rhinestones with the concentration and poise of a surgeon.