Taylor Swift siyasi sessizliğini bozdu: Demokratları destekliyorum

  • 8 Ekim 2018
Taylor Swift Telif hakkı Getty Images

Şimdiye kadar siyasi görüşlerini açıklamaktan kaçınan ABD'li pop şarkıcısı Taylor Swift, 6 Kasım'daki Kongre ara seçimlerinde Demokrat adayları destekleyeceğini açıkladı.

28 yaşındaki şarkıcı "son iki yılda yaşanan olayların ardından" görüşlerini açıklamak konusunda tereddüt etmediğini söyledi.

Swift, Instagram hesabında yaptığı açıklamada, "Oyumu her zaman hak ettiğimizi düşündüğüm insan haklarını koruyacak ve onun için savaşacak adaya vereceğim" dedi.

Ünlü şarkıcı oyunu Cumhuriyetçilerin ağırlıkta olduğu Tennessee eyaletinde kullanacak.

Şarkıcı mesajında, "LGBT hakları için mücadeleye ve cinsel yönelim ya da cinsiyetle ilgili her türlü ayrımcılığın yanlış olduğuna inanıyorum. Bu ülkede ten renkleri farklı olan insanlara yönelik sistematik ırkçılık korkutucu, mide bulandırıcı ve çok yaygın" dedi.

Swift eyaletinde yarışan Cumhuriyetçi adayla ilgili olarak "Marsha Blackburn'u destekleyemem. Kongre'deki oy geçmişi beni korkutuyor. Kadınlara eşit maaş ve kadınlara şiddetle ilgili yasalara karşı çıkmıştı" dedi.

Taylor Swift'in Instagram paylaşımı 1 milyondan fazla beğeni aldı.