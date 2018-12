Yeni Ufuklar bu kez 'Güneş Sistemi'nin keşfi için' alçalıyor

View this post on Instagram

OK Folks ! I’m off to New Horizons today. In their coming New Year, perhaps we ALL need New Horizons. I know I do. Hands up anyone whose Christmas didn’t feel perfect ? Well, me too. I’m grateful for so much, but there are problems and pain in my life that I’m not able to fix, and I think Christmas magnifies this stuff. So this year I will keep busy (it helps!) and I will look for new horizons - new ways of looking at life and making the best of it. OK ! One more time - this time in WIDE SCREEN - the third ‘teaser trailer’ for my own New Horizons Track released on New Years Day - at 12.02 am Eastern Time - that’s 5.02 am in Britain. I’ll be counting down to the New Year for NASA New Horizons !! Watch for details !!! Cheers folks ! Bri