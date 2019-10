Suriyeli Kürt siyasetçi Hevrin Halef'in ölümü hakkında neler biliniyor?

Turkish state-backed media hails a “successful operation” to “neutralize” an unarmed 35-year old woman working to unite Arabs, Christians, and Kurds in NE Syria. Ms. Hevrin Khalef was reportedly dragged from a vehicle and shot to death. That’s a war crime. https://t.co/O5hEVQ28jt pic.twitter.com/dn6cl7VUZr