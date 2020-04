Belçika Kadın Milli Basketbol Takımı oyuncuları homofobiye karşı yarı çıplak poz verdi

View this post on Instagram

Had the honor of being part of Simon project to create awareness about different sexualities in sports. It was a day where we were "free" to be around to create conscience, empathy and acceptance! Thank you @hannemestdagh @simonhaerinck for the invatation. I have the strong belief that diversity in any form is what make people unique. @annwauters12 @lilijo09 @samesportdifferentsexuality 📸@louiskerckhof #samesportdifferentsexuality