"We will not apologize for being an island of safety in a sea of uncertainty and death": Chairman Harold Frazier @CRSTChairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe responds to #SouthDakota @govkristinoem over #Coronavirus checkpoints. #COVID19 #Sovereignty https://t.co/5T9xqj0jVj pic.twitter.com/vuQwjIqG83