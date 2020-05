View this post on Instagram

Ok. I’ve been keeping a secret. I haven’t been really been able to smell for the last five years. You can’t have a lot of confidence in a chef who can’t smell, which is why I’ve been quiet about this. But now I need a new story, so I’m starting some smell training to repair the path between my nose and my brain. Thanks to @abscentUK for the awesome guidance. #smelltraining #senseofsmellproject #snifapp #abscentuk #anosmia #smelling #essentialoils