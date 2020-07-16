Kız kardeşini köpek saldırısından kurtaran ve yaralanan 6 yaşındaki çocuğa destek büyüyor
ABD'nin Wyoming eyaletinde 4 yaşındaki kız kardeşini köpek saldırısından kurtarırken yaralanan 6 yaşındaki Bridger Walker'a hem sosyal medya hem de Hollywood'dan destek mesajları yağıyor.
Bridger Walker, bir Alman kurt köpeğinin kız kardeşine saldırdığını görünce kardeşini kurtarmak için atılınca köpeğin yanağından ısırması sonucu hastaneye kaldırıldı.
Bridger Walker iki saatlik bir ameliyata girdi ve çocuğun yanağına 90 dikiş atıldı.
View this post on Instagram
My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister. He later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.” He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks. Please, check your DM’s for my sweet nephew’s story. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans @vancityreynolds @thehughjackman Edit: I never expected my sweet nephew’s story to reach so many. Please, follow my other post (I only have two so far 😅) for the latest info regarding my sweet nephew and his family.
Instagram paylaşımının sonu, 1
Nikki Walker'ın iki yeğeninin bu hikayesini Instagram'da paylaşmasıyla iki çocuk hem sosyal medyanın hem de sinemada süper kahraman karakterlerini canlandıran oyuncuların gözdesi oldu.
View this post on Instagram
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Instagram paylaşımının sonu, 2
6 yaşındaki Bridger Walker'ın saldırıdan sonra, "Biri ölecekse kardeşim yerine bu ben olmalıyım diye düşündüm ve harekete geçtim" dediği kaydedildi.
Haberin sonu
Yenilmezler (The Avengers) filminin hayranı olduğu kaydedilen Bridger Walker için ilk paylaşımlardan biri oyuncu Anne Hathaway'den geldi.
View this post on Instagram
I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate?? Via @blackculturenews_ & @nicolenoelwalker
Instagram paylaşımının sonu, 3
Anne Hathaway, "Ben bir Avenger değilim ama ne zaman bir süper kahraman görsem tanırım. Hayatta senin yarın kadar bile cesur olabilmeyi çok isterim Bridger" sözlerini kaydetti.
Anne Hathaway'in postu bir milyon fazla beğeni alırken çocuğun ailesi Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman ve Zachary Levi gibi oyuncuların kendilerine ulaştığını aktardı.
Kaptan Amerika karakterini canlandıran Chris Evans da Bridger için kaydettiği video mesajında, "Sen bir kahramansın, kardeşin senin gibi bir ağabeyi olduğu için çok şanslı" diyerek orijinal bir Kaptan Amerika zırhı göndereceğini kaydetti.
Captain America himself has sent a very special message & gift to 6-year-old hero Bridger, who saved his baby sister from a dog attack. ❤️😭(📷: @nicolenoelwalker/@chrisevans) pic.twitter.com/BX2u6TU1xd— E! News (@enews) July 16, 2020
Twitter paylaşımının sonu, 1