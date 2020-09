View this post on Instagram

It took me a sec to catch up and learn what this is really all about. To put it simply - it’s a global reminder for women to support women... especially those whose voices are not being heard (here, and around the world). To the women in Turkey, we stand with you and hear you. And for the women here in the US — this is a reminder that we need to use our voices to protect each other... and vote on the issues that affect women. With the election coming up, it’s more important now than ever. Text VOTER to 26797 to check your registration and request a mail-in ballot so you can vote safely 🙏🏼 More on stories and in my bio. #CHALLENGEACCEPTED @karayoshimotobua @beverleymitchell ❤️