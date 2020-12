Fotoğraf altı yazısı,

News that European countries are banning passengers travelling from the UK because of a new variant of coronavirus dominates Monday's papers. The Guardian says France's ban on passenger and human-handled freight transport from the UK could have a "devastating" effect on supply chains, according to the Road Haulage Association. Meanwhile, senior Conservative MPs have reacted angrily to the timing of lockdown, with some accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of delaying a move to put millions of people in London and the south-east of England into tier four measures in a bid to avoid parliamentary scrutiny.