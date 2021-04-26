Oscar ödül töreni: Kazananların tam listesi
2021 Oscar Ödül Töreni (93. Akademi Ödülleri) bu yıl dünyanın farklı yerlerinde kurulan stüdyolarda yapıldı. Nomadland filmi 3 dalda Oscar aldı.
2021 Oscar adayları ve kazananlarının tam listesi
En İyi Film:
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Steven Yeun - Minari
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu:
- Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami…
- Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu:
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman - The Father
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung - Minari
En İyi Yönetmen:
- Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
- David Fincher - Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
- Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo:
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami…
- The White Tiger
En İyi Özgün Senaryo:
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman (Yetenekli Genç Kadın)
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En İyi Animasyon:
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
En İyi Belgesel:
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film:
- Another Round
- Better Days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
En İyi Sinematografi:
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı:
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinnochio
En İyi Film Kurgusu:
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı:
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
En İyi Özgün Müzik:
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
En İyi Özgün Şarkı:
- "Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah
- "Hear My Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- "Husavik" - Eurovision Song Contest
- "Io Si (Seen)" - The Life Ahead
- "Speak Now" - One Night in Miami...
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı:
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
En İyi Ses Kurgusu:
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
En İyi Görsel Efekt:
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
En İyi Kısa Animasyon:
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
En İyi Kısa Belgesel:
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
En İyi Kısa Film:
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye