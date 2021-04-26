Oscar ödül töreni: Kazananların tam listesi

Chloe Zhao

2021 Oscar Ödül Töreni (93. Akademi Ödülleri) bu yıl dünyanın farklı yerlerinde kurulan stüdyolarda yapıldı. Nomadland filmi 3 dalda Oscar aldı.

2021 Oscar adayları ve kazananlarının tam listesi

En İyi Film:

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

  • Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins - The Father
  • Gary Oldman - Mank
  • Steven Yeun - Minari

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

  • Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand - Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu:

  • Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami…
  • Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
  • Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu:

  • Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman - The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried - Mank
  • Youn Yuh-jung - Minari

En İyi Yönetmen:

  • Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
  • David Fincher - Mank
  • Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
  • Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
  • Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo:

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • One Night in Miami…
  • The White Tiger

En İyi Özgün Senaryo:

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman (Yetenekli Genç Kadın)
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Animasyon:

  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

En İyi Belgesel:

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The Mole Agent
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • Time

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film:

  • Another Round
  • Better Days
  • Collective
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?

En İyi Sinematografi:

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı:

  • Emma
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Mulan
  • Pinnochio

En İyi Film Kurgusu:

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı:

  • Emma
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

En İyi Özgün Müzik:

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • News of the World
  • Soul

En İyi Özgün Şarkı:

  • "Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah
  • "Hear My Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • "Husavik" - Eurovision Song Contest
  • "Io Si (Seen)" - The Life Ahead
  • "Speak Now" - One Night in Miami...

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı:

  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Tenet

En İyi Ses Kurgusu:

  • Greyhound
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Soul
  • Sound of Metal

En İyi Görsel Efekt:

  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet

En İyi Kısa Animasyon:

  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Opera
  • Yes-People

En İyi Kısa Belgesel:

  • Colette
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song for Latasha

En İyi Kısa Film:

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • White Eye