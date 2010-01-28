Nasa robot stuck on Mars

The US space agency (Nasa) has decided to stop trying to free one of its robots from soft sand on the planet Mars.

The Spirit Mars rover has been stuck since May 2009.

Haberi dinlemek için tıklayın

Dug deep into the soil and with its wheels spinning, Spirit has had to accept the inevitable - it's never going to move again. In its six years on the planet, this robotic geologist has taken thousands of images and found evidence in the rocks of a wetter, warmer past in Mars' history. Its mission will now have to change. As a static station, it can still study the planet's atmosphere and deep interior. The priority currently is to position its solar panels to get as much energy from the Sun to keep it alive through the coming winter.

Even so, Nasa expects Spirit to get so low on power that it'll go into hibernation, cutting communications with Earth for perhaps six months.

Whatever the future holds for Spirit, its mission has been an outstanding success. When it landed on the Red Planet in January 2004, no-one was really sure how long it would continue working in what is a cold and dusty environment. Three months was one initial goal.

In the event, it just kept on rolling. And its twin robot, Opportunity, which landed a few weeks after Spirit in a different part of Mars, continues to rove freely to this day.

Nasa has spent more than $900 million on the project but shows no sign of giving up on these tenacious robots. The rovers are, though, experiencing gradual wear and tear. Even before Spirit got trapped, one of its wheels had failed. And Nasa says it's just a matter of time before both robots break down completely.

Jonathan Amos, BBC Science Correspondent

Kelimeleri dinlemek için tıklayın

dönmek, genellikle hızlı şekilde ve savrularak dönmek

kaçınılmazı kabul etmek, durumu değiştirecek bir şey olmadığını kabullenmek

robot jeolog, gezegen yapısı ve içeriğini inceleyen makine

statik, hareketsiz, durağan

hibernasyona geçmek; bir cihazın kış uykusu gibi, yeniden harekete geçeceği zamana dek mümkün olduğunca az enerji kullanmak üzere tüm sistemlerini durdurması

başlangıçtaki amaç, başta belirlenen hedef

serbestçe dolaşmak

kararlı ve çalışkan

amortisman, bir şeyin uzun süre kullanılması ile ortaya çıkması beklenen hasar