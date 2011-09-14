Giraffe on the High Seas

BBC Eğitim Dairesi'nin hazırladığı Haberlerle İngilizce Dersleri'ni haftada bir gün görüntülü olarak sunuyoruz.

Bu sayfada haber metni ve Türkçe çevirisinin yanı sıra seçilen beş sözcüğün pekiştirilmesi için alıştırmalar da bulabilirsiniz.

Haber Metni

Türkçe metin

Uzak mesafe yolculukları kimi zaman baş belası olabilir...

Ancak Zürafa Jelani kendisi için ısmarlama yapılan 4,2 metre yüksekliğindeki bir gemi konteynerinde denize açılırken duruma aldırış etmez görünüyordu.

Onu Yeni Zelanda'daki Auckland hayvanat bahçesinden Avustralya'nın Melbourne kentine nakletmek beş gün sürdü.

Sözcükler

a pain in the neck: baş belası, çok rahatsız edici şey anlamında deyim, kelime anlamı ise boyun ağrısı

took to the seas: denize açılmak, deniz yolculuğuna çıkmak

custom-made: ısmarlama, özel ihtiyaçlar düşünülerek tasarlanmış

shipping crate: gemi konteyneri, nakliye amacıyla yapılan büyük kutular

in quarantine: karantinada, hastalık taşıma ihtimaline karşı tecrit altında

Alıştırmalar

BBC haberlerinde geçen tümceleri aşağıdaki sözcüklerden uygun olanları kullanarak tamamlayın.

Not: Tümceyi doğru şekilde tamamlamak için sözcüğün türünü değiştirmeniz, örneğin fiilden isim türetmeniz gerekebilir.

a pain in the neck / took to the seas / custom-made / shipping crate / in quarantine

1. A __________ electric guitar stolen in Edinburgh from a Californian rock band appearing at a music festival has been recovered by police.

2. The importation of tortoises is restricted under the Convention in International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and they can only be brought into the UK if the correct permits have been applied for and issued. The tortoises are ___________ while plans are made for them to be rehomed.

3. In an article for Scotland on Sunday in February 2000 the judge wrote that the impact of the Convention on Scots Law was already "devastating" and suggested that the legislation was providing "a field day for crackpots, ____________ for judges and legislators, and a goldmine for lawyers".

4. It has landed here on the island nation of Singapore aboard the MV Copenhagen Express. This is a routine stop over - hundreds of ______________ are unloaded while new ones are hoisted in to replace them.

5. The company behind the fin whale trade, Hvalur hf, has not hunted any this year because of poor market conditions in Japan following the March earthquake and tsunami. But it does intend to _________ again if and when the market improves.

Yanıtlar

1. A custom-made electric guitar stolen in Edinburgh from a Californian rock band appearing at a music festival has been recovered by police.

Source: Le Blonde Dames' stolen guitar found

2.

The importation of tortoises is restricted under the Convention in International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and they can only be brought into the UK if the correct permits have been applied for and issued. The tortoises are in quarantine while plans are made for them to be rehomed.

Source: Endangered spur-thighed tortoises found at Stansted

3. In an article for Scotland on Sunday in February 2000 the judge wrote that the impact of the Convention on Scots Law was already ''devastating'' and suggested that the legislation was providing ''a field day for crackpots, a pain in the neck for judges and legislators, and a goldmine for lawyers''.

Source: Supreme Court 'not supreme' despite judgement

4. It has landed here on the island nation of Singapore aboard the MV Copenhagen Express. This is a routine stop over - hundreds of shipping crates are unloaded while new ones are hoisted in to replace them.

Source: The Box arrives in Singapore

5. The company behind the fin whale trade, Hvalur hf, has not hunted any this year because of poor market conditions in Japan following the March earthquake and tsunami. But it does intend to take to the seas again if and when the market improves.

Source: US targets Iceland on whalemeat exports