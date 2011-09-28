Laughter Yoga

BBC Eğitim Dairesi'nin hazırladığı Haberlerle İngilizce Dersleri'ni haftada bir gün görüntülü olarak sunuyoruz.

Bu sayfada haber metni ve Türkçe çevirisinin yanı sıra seçilen beş sözcüğün pekiştirilmesi için alıştırmalar da bulabilirsiniz.

Haber Metni

Türkçe metin

Vietnamlılar der ki, "iyi bir kahkaha 10 reçeteye bedeldir".

Hanoi'deki formda yaşam ve spor meraklıları, sabahın erken saatlerindeki kahkaha yogası seansına katılırken, bu sözde hakikat payı olduğunu umuyor.

Güçlü bir kahkaha ve egzersizin bir araya gelmesinin hem kasları esnettiği hem de endorfin denen, iyi hissedilmesini sağlamasıyla bilinen beyindeki bir kimyasal maddeyi tetiklediği söyleniyor.

Sözcükler

Alıştırmalar

BBC haberlerinde geçen tümceleri aşağıdaki sözcüklerden uygun olanları kullanarak tamamlayın.

Not: Tümceyi doğru şekilde tamamlamak için sözcüğün türünü değiştirmeniz, örneğin fiilden isim türetmeniz gerekebilir.

prescription / saying / a good guffaw / trigger / feel-good effect

1. The type of laughter was also important. Tittering and giggling did not elicit any physiological effect; only ________________ did the job.

2. In 2002, specially trained nurses were given the right to write ________________ for a wide range of drugs, including antibiotics for infections.

3. Breathing in heavy traffic fumes can ________________ a heart attack, say UK experts.

4. Dr James Byron-Daniel said: "There is evidence that exercise stimulates the same part of the brain as drinking and smoking, mimicking the ________________- the same kind of effect that is seen when people eat chocolate and sugary snacks.

5. She lives in the US and is spending her summer holidays with me here in Ghana and as the ________________ goes, out of the mouths of babes, I have been learning a few home truths.

Yanıtlar

1. The type of laughter was also important. Tittering and giggling did not elicit any physiological effect; only a good guffaw did the job. Source: Study reveals laughter really is the best medicine

2. In 2002, specially trained nurses were given the right to write prescriptions for a wide range of drugs, including antibiotics for infections. Source: Physiotherapists may get medicine prescribing rights

3. Breathing in heavy traffic fumes can trigger a heart attack, say UK experts. Source: Car fumes 'raise heart attack risk for six-hour window'

4. Dr James Byron-Daniel said: "There is evidence that exercise stimulates the same part of the brain as drinking and smoking, mimicking the feel-good effect - the same kind of effect that is seen when people eat chocolate and sugary snacks. Source: University of West of England seeks chocolate lovers

5. She lives in the US and is spending her summer holidays with me here in Ghana and as the saying goes, out of the mouths of babes, I have been learning a few home truths. Source: African viewpoint: Home truths