Leap of Faith

BBC Eğitim Dairesi'nin hazırladığı Haberlerle İngilizce Dersleri'ni haftada bir gün görüntülü olarak sunuyoruz.

Bu sayfada haber metni ve Türkçe çevirisinin yanı sıra seçilen beş sözcüğün pekiştirilmesi için alıştırmalar da bulabilirsiniz.

Haber Metni

Türkçe metin

Zambezi Nehri en az 100 metre aşağıda...

Avustralyalı bir adrenalin tutkunu, ayağına sadece bir kablo bağlı olduğu halde, kendisini boşluğa bırakıyor.

Ancak kablo kopunca, Erin Langworthy'nin bungee jumping deneyimi bir kabusa dönüştü.

Bu badireyi tek parça olarak atlattı. Bu görüntülerde nehir kıyısına nasıl yüzmeyi başardığını anlattı.

Sadece kesik ve sıyrıklarla olayı atlatan Erin, hayatta olmasının bir mucize olduğunu düşünüyor.

Sözcükler

Alıştırmalar

BBC haberlerinde geçen tümceleri aşağıdaki sözcüklerden uygun olanları kullanarak tamamlayın.

Not: Tümceyi doğru şekilde tamamlamak için sözcüğün türünü değiştirmeniz, örneğin fiilden isim türetmeniz gerekebilir.

Yanıtlar

Yanıtların altındaki bağlantılardan, ilgili sözcüğün farklı kullanımlarına ulaşabilirsiniz.

