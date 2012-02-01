Ukraine canine cull

BBC Eğitim Dairesi'nin hazırladığı Haberlerle İngilizce Dersleri'ni haftada bir gün görüntülü olarak sunuyoruz.

Bu sayfada haber metni ve Türkçe çevirisinin yanı sıra seçilen beş sözcüğün pekiştirilmesi için alıştırmalar da bulabilirsiniz.

Haber Metni

Speaking out for their four-legged friends.

Activists have gathered in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to protest against the killing of stray dogs.

They claim thousands have been electrocuted and poisoned in an attempt to clear the streets ahead of Euro 2012.

But protestors think putting them down is cruel and should be banned.

They want the government to fund shelters instead.

Türkçe metin

Dört ayaklı dostları için seslerini yükselttiler.

Eylemciler,sahipsiz köpeklerin öldürülmesini protesto etmek için Ukrayna'nın başkenti Kiev'de toplandı.

Euro 2012 öncesinde sokakları temizleme girişimleri doğrultusunda binlercesinin elektrik verilerek öldürüldüğünü ya da zehirlendiğini iddia ediyorlar.

Ancak protestoculara göre onları itlaf etmek zalimce ve yasaklanmalı.

Bunun yerine hükümetten barınaklara mali kaynak sağlamasını istiyorlar.

Sözcükler

activists

eylemciler, protestocular

stray

sahipsiz, başıboş sokakta yaşayan hayvan

electrocuted

elektrik vererek öldürme

putting them down

itlaf etmek, öldürmek

shelters

barınak, hayvanlar için barınma merkezleri

Alıştırmalar

BBC haberlerinde geçen tümceleri aşağıdaki sözcüklerden uygun olanları kullanarak tamamlayın.

Not: Tümceyi doğru şekilde tamamlamak için sözcüğün türünü değiştirmeniz, örneğin fiilden isim türetmeniz gerekebilir.

activists / stray / electrocuted / putting them down / shelters

1. An Oxfordshire animal rescue centre says it has seen a rise in the number of ________ cats and dogs being left over Christmas. 2. Most victims are _______________ by overhead power cables, but some fall off train carriages while trains are moving. 3. They say they hope to help people and save lives. However, animal rights ______________ describe the research as "disgraceful" and "abhorrent". 4. The__________, which takes in animals that might otherwise be euthanised, had said it would struggle to meet the new rent level for their premises at a Milwaukee-area shopping mall. 5. Each year four guide dogs are so badly injured that they either have to be _______________ or are immediately retired.

Yanıtlar

Yanıtların altındaki bağlantılardan, ilgili sözcüğün farklı kullanımlarına ulaşabilirsiniz.

1. An Oxfordshire animal rescue centre says it has seen a rise in the number of stray cats and dogs being left over Christmas. Source: Rise in dumped Oxfordshire Christmas animals 2. Most victims are electrocuted by overhead power cables, but some fall off train carriages while trains are moving. Source: Indonesia concrete balls combat 'train surfing' 3. They say they hope to help people and save lives. However, animal rights activists describe the research as "disgraceful" and "abhorrent". Source: Controversial cyborg rat tests target brain treatments 4. The shelter, which takes in animals that might otherwise be euthanised, had said it would struggle to meet the new rent level for their premises at a Milwaukee-area shopping mall. Source: Polydactyl cat rescues US animal shelter 5. Each year four guide dogs are so badly injured that they either have to be put down or are immediately retired. Source: Microchip call after Kirsten Barrett's guide dog mauled