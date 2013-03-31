İş yerinde İngilizce 2 - Metin

Narrator: Hello! Welcome back to the offices of Tip Top Trading, where Anna's interview for a sales job continues.

When we last said goodbye, Tip Top boss Paul had asked Anna why she wanted the job. First she said:

Anna: Errr... mmmmm... Narrator: Since then, she's added: Anna: Mmmm... errr... Narrator: And as we join her again, Anna is saying: Anna: Well, errrr... I'm errr. Narrator: Come on Anna! If you can't think of the word you need, find another way of saying it. Anna: I am... Well, I really, really want this job and I am willing to work very hard if I get it. Paul: So you’re very motivated, then? Anna: Motivated! Yes, that’s it. I am really motivated. Paul: Good! Why? Narrator: Now over to you Anna, structure your answer! Say 'firstly', then give your first reason, 'secondly' and then a second reason. Then say 'above all' and give a really, really good, enthusiastic final reason! Go for it: firstly! Anna: Firstly! Paul: Firstly...? Anna: Firstly, this job is an ideal match for my skills and experience: I've spent several years working in sales and I get on with people easily. Well, I mean, apart from the ones I don't like, of course. Secondly, I know Tip Top Trading is one of the fastest-growing companies in London, and I want to be part of that. Paul: That's absolutely right, Tip Top Trading is the fastest growing company in the plastic fruit sector. But enough about the company, this is all about you, Annabel. Anna: Anna. Paul: Sorry, Anna. Where were we? Anna: Well, I said that firstly, this job is an ideal match for my skills and experience, secondly, the company is growing fast... and… and… above all … the reason I want this job is- Paul: Yes? (knock on the door) Denise! Is everything all right? Denise: No Paul, it’s not. Everything is not OK! Paul: You look pale. Here, sit down, drink what's left of my tea. Denise: Oh, thank you! Oh… what are those bits floating in it? Paul: Oh they're just lumps of soggy biscuit. In fact, if I can just... get that bit out... with my finger... for you… Mmm, delicious! Now, tell me what happened. Denise: Well, it's terrible...

Narrator: Oh dear! Just as Anna was doing really well, it looks like her interview has come to a sudden end. What’s happened? Join us next time to find out. But before we go, here's a reminder of how Anna structured her response: Firstly, this job is an ideal match for my skills and experience Secondly, I know Tip Top Trading is one of the fastest-growing companies in London and… above all … the reason I want this job is..

Anna couldn’t remember the word ‘motivated’ so she just found another way of saying what she meant.

I really, really want the job and I am willing to work very hard if I get it. Nice work, Anna! Let's hope you get the chance to finish your interview next week!

Soru

Anna hangi kelimeyi bulmakta zorlandı?

motivated - motive, hevesli