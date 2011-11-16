Whale graveyard unearthed

BBC Eğitim Dairesi'nin hazırladığı Haberlerle İngilizce Dersleri'ni haftada bir gün görüntülü olarak sunuyoruz.

Bu sayfada haber metni ve Türkçe çevirisinin yanı sıra seçilen beş sözcüğün pekiştirilmesi için alıştırmalar da bulabilirsiniz.

Haber Metni

Türkçe metin

Şili'deki Atakama Çölü'nde fosilleşmiş balina kemikleri bulundu.

Paleontologlar, yedi milyon yıllık bu hayvanların da bulunduğu dev mezarları kazarak ortaya çıkardı.

Kazı sırasında kimileri tamamen iskelet halinde, 15 farklı hayvanın fosilleri çıkarıldı. Kazıda çıkarılarak toplu halde tutulanlar arasında bir köpekbalığı fosili de bulunuyor.

Bu keşfin dünya çapında önemi olduğuna ve araştırmalarda kritik önem taşıdığına inanılıyor.

Sözcükler

fossilised - fosilleşmiş

palaeontologists - paleontolog, fosilleri inceleyen araştırmacılar

excavated - kazı

hoard - istiflenmiş, toplu halde tutulan, buradaki anlamı nadir bulunan değerli fosillerin toplu halde tutulması

crucial - kritik, kritik önem taşıyan

Alıştırmalar

BBC haberlerinde geçen tümceleri aşağıdaki sözcüklerden uygun olanları kullanarak tamamlayın.

Not: Tümceyi doğru şekilde tamamlamak için sözcüğün türünü değiştirmeniz, örneğin fiilden isim türetmeniz gerekebilir.

fossilised/palaeontologists/excavated/hoard/crucial

1. A team of archaeologists has started one of the largest investigations ever mounted on the WWI battlefields. They have been given permission to _________ a large section of trenches and tunnels close to the huge Lochnagar Crater.

2. Being so slight and spindly, it is not really surprising that ancient harvestmen have a relatively poor record. Only around 33 _____________ species have been discovered so far, and for some of those the quality of preservation is not brilliant.

3. A metal detector enthusiast has found a major ___________ of Viking silver in a field on the Cumbria-Lancashire border.

4. For 150 years, a species called Archaeopteryx has been regarded as the first true bird, representing a major evolutionary step away from dinosaurs. But the new fossil suggests this creature was just another feathery dinosaur and not the significant link that __________________ had believed.

5. The prime minister believes stability and an end to the debt crisis is ___________ for any chance of a recovery in the UK economy.

Yanıtlar

Yanıtların altındaki bağlantılardan, ilgili sözcüğün farklı kullanımlarına ulaşabilirsiniz

1. A team of archaeologists has started one of the largest investigations ever mounted on the WWI battlefields. They have been given permission to excavate a large section of trenches and tunnels close to the huge Lochnagar Crater.

Source: Secrets from inside a WWI trench

2. Being so slight and spindly, it is not really surprising that ancient harvestmen have a relatively poor record. Only around 33 fossilised species have been discovered so far, and for some of those the quality of preservation is not brilliant.

Source: X-rays extract 'virtual harvestmen' from French fossils

3. A metal detector enthusiast has found a major hoard of Viking silver in a field on the Cumbria-Lancashire border.

Source: Metal detector fan Darren Webster finds Viking hoard

4. For 150 years, a species called Archaeopteryx has been regarded as the first true bird, representing a major evolutionary step away from dinosaurs. But the new fossil suggests this creature was just another feathery dinosaur and not the significant link that palaeontologists had believed.

Source: Feathers fly in first bird debate

5. The prime minister believes stability and an end to the debt crisis is crucial for any chance of a recovery in the UK economy.

Source: Euro crisis 'opportunity for UK' to reclaim powers - PM