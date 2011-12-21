The art of video games

BBC Eğitim Dairesi'nin hazırladığı Haberlerle İngilizce Dersleri'ni haftada bir gün görüntülü olarak sunuyoruz.

Bu sayfada haber metni ve Türkçe çevirisinin yanı sıra seçilen beş sözcüğün pekiştirilmesi için alıştırmalar da bulabilirsiniz.

Haber Metni

Türkçe metin

Paris'teki Grand Palais galerisi, video oyunlarından çok sanat eserleriyle ilişkilendirilir.

Ama burada açılan son sergi için galerinin odaları 1970'lerden bu yana video oyunlarının gelişimini anlatan hazinelerle dolu.

PacMan'den Atarilere, Joysticklerden 3D aygıtlarına tüm dikkatler video oyunların kültürel ve görsel yönlerine odaklandı.

Sözcükler

Alıştırmalar

BBC haberlerinde geçen tümceleri aşağıdaki sözcüklerden uygun olanları kullanarak tamamlayın.

Not: Tümceyi doğru şekilde tamamlamak için sözcüğün türünü değiştirmeniz, örneğin fiilden isim türetmeniz gerekebilir.

fine art/ exhibition/ treasures/ gaming/ devices

1. And the country has been blessed by providence with beautiful coastlines to north and south and the extraordinary __________ of the ancient civilisation of the Pharaohs in between.

2. Ayan's tastes are reflected in Mumbai's ever growing and ever more luxurious shopping malls in which, as elsewhere in India, the most crowded area is invariably the _________ section where youngsters are given the chance to test their skills on computer screens.

3. The National Gallery in London is to take action against the resale of tickets for its "blockbuster" Leonardo da Vinci __________.

4. Alex Hope says his company needs a rich mix of talents: "We're looking for polymaths - people with computer science, maths, physics or _____ can all thrive."

5. It said Black Friday purchases made on mobile __________ had accounted for 9.8% of all online sales, compared with 3.2% last year. _______________________________________________________________________

Yanıtlar

Yanıtların altındaki bağlantılardan, ilgili sözcüğün farklı kullanımlarına ulaşabilirsiniz.

1. And the country has been blessed by providence with beautiful coastlines to north and south and the extraordinary treasures of the ancient civilisation of the Pharaohs in between.

Source: Egypt's tourism hit hard by ongoing unrest

2. Ayan's tastes are reflected in Mumbai's ever growing and ever more luxurious shopping malls in which, as elsewhere in India, the most crowded area is invariably the gaming section where youngsters are given the chance to test their skills on computer screens.

Source: Changing habits illustrate decline of India's comics

3. The National Gallery in London is to take action against the resale of tickets for its "blockbuster" Leonardo da Vinci exhibition.

Source: Leonardo: National Gallery to act over ticket resales

4. Alex Hope says his company needs a rich mix of talents: "We're looking for polymaths - people with computer science, maths, physics or fine arts can all thrive."

Source: Coding - the new Latin

5. It said Black Friday purchases made on mobile devices had accounted for 9.8% of all online sales, compared with 3.2% last year.

Source: Black Friday and Cyber Monday US internet sales surge