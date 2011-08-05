 2011年 8月 5日, 星期五 - 格林尼治标准时间12:16

The Summer Exhibition 有声图辑 夏季美术展

听力挑战

See if you can answer the following two questions while watching this slide show:

1. How many submissions did they receive this year?


2. The Royal Academy of Art was established in 1769. But when did the Summer Exhibition first start?

（答案请参看可下载的文字稿）

With thanks to the Royal Academy of Arts. Featured images are copyrighted to Jeff Koons, Prof Chris Orr, Phillip Sutton, David Mach, David Remfry, Allen Jones, Dame Elizabeth Blackadder, Lord Foster, Paola Rego, Glen Baxter, Nigel Hall, Anselm Keifer, Keith Tyson, Melissa Scott-Miller, Martin Creed, Darren Almond, Cindy Sherman, Lisa Milroy, James Butler, Silvio Zivkovic, Stephen Chambers, Michael Craig-Martin and the Royal Academy of Arts.

关键词

submissions 提交

executed 制成的

oil paintings on canvas 帆布油画

acrylic paintings 丙烯画

watercolours 水彩画

woodblock printing 木版画印刷品

etching 蚀刻板画

computer-generated printing 电脑打印图

photography 摄影

sculpture 雕塑

architecture 建筑设计

