The Summer Exhibition 有声图辑 夏季美术展

听力挑战
See if you can answer the following two questions while watching this slide show:
1. How many submissions did they receive this year?
2. The Royal Academy of Art was established in 1769. But when did the Summer Exhibition first start?
（答案请参看可下载的文字稿）
关键词
submissions 提交
executed 制成的
oil paintings on canvas 帆布油画
acrylic paintings 丙烯画
watercolours 水彩画
woodblock printing 木版画印刷品
etching 蚀刻板画
computer-generated printing 电脑打印图
photography 摄影
sculpture 雕塑
architecture 建筑设计