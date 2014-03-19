Hugging lions 与雄狮拥抱

文字稿:

Into the lion's den.

Visitors to this private zoo in Buenos Aires can pet and feed dangerous animals.

The owner claims to be able to domesticate tigers, lions and bears by raising them alongside dogs.

He says he keeps animals passive by never letting them go hungry.

But critics say they're calm because they're sedated, and that this kind of interaction is risky for both humans and animals alike.

Vocabulary 词汇:

the lion's den 狮子的巢穴（喻）危险的地方

pet 轻轻抚摸（宠物或儿童）

domesticate 家养，驯养

passive 顺从的，不反抗的

sedated 被注射了镇静剂的