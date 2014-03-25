The lion's share 最大份额
- 2014年 3月 25日
- 分享平台 微博
- 分享平台 人人网
- 分享平台 电邮
- 分享平台 微博
- 分享平台 人人网
- 分享平台 电邮
-
分享
分享平台这是外部链接，浏览器将打开另一个窗口
-
-
Messenger分享平台 Messenger
-
Messenger分享平台 Messenger
-
-
人人网分享平台 人人网
-
开心网分享平台 开心网
-
微博分享平台 微博
-
-
豆瓣分享平台 豆瓣
-
复制链接关于分享
这是外部链接，浏览器将打开另一个窗口
今日短语
短语 “狮子的份额 the lion's share” 意思就是最大份额或最大的一份。
例句
The lion's share of my budget is spent on mortgage payments.
Although nowadays most women have jobs, they still find themselves doing the lion's share of the work when they get home.
请注意
在英语里可以用 a 'lion's den' 来形容危险之地或危险局面。
A: Today I'm going into the lion's den to ask for a pay rise.
B: You mean the boss's office? Good luck!