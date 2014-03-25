The lion's share 最大份额

  • 2014年 3月 25日
Image caption This lion is a piece of art called 'Lion tamer tamed', by the British artist Banksy

今日短语

短语 “狮子的份额 the lion's share” 意思就是最大份额或最大的一份。

例句

The lion's share of my budget is spent on mortgage payments.

Although nowadays most women have jobs, they still find themselves doing the lion's share of the work when they get home.

请注意

在英语里可以用 a 'lion's den' 来形容危险之地或危险局面。

A: Today I'm going into the lion's den to ask for a pay rise.

B: You mean the boss's office? Good luck!