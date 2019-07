To gamble on something 下赌注

Image caption Do you like to take chances?

今日小常识 A casino is a place where you can gamble for money. The Venetian Macao is one of the world's biggest casinos. It was built in Macau, China, in 2007. It has 40 floors, and some claim it's the sixth-largest building in the world by floor area. 赌场是人们赌钱的地方。澳门的威尼斯人度假村酒店是世界上最大的赌场之一。它于2007年在中国澳门建成,有40层楼面,据称,这个赌场就其楼层面积而言是世界上第六大建筑。

今日短语

在什么事情上下赌注在英语里就是 gamble on something, 虽然很冒险,但下注者希望风险能带来收益。

例句

Don't gamble on the weather being good for your party. I know you want a barbecue, but it could rain. I'd book a venue with a covered area.

I took a gamble on employing John, but it's turned out that he's great for our team.

请注意

英语里的 to gamble something away 意思是全部赌光了,输得一干二净。Away 表示全部丢失了。

Tina gambled all of her money away by playing the lottery.