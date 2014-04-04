Vatican bank 'four trillion dollar fraud' stopped 梵蒂冈银行阻截4万亿美金诈骗案

媒体英语会带大家一起学习 BBC 撰稿人在报道世界大事时常用到的单词和短语。

Image copyright BBC World Service Image caption The Vatican has its own bank called the Institute for Religious Works

据悉梵蒂冈警察抓获两名诈骗嫌疑犯，他们携带了一个装满假债券的公文包试图进入梵蒂冈银行。他们身穿西装，声称与银行高管有预约。经梵蒂冈警卫人员盘问后，被移交意大利警方。请听 David Willey 发回的报道：

The two suspects were carrying fake bond certificates with a face value of some four trillion dollars, and were allegedly hoping to open a line of credit at the Vatican bank. This bank - called the Institute for Religious Works - runs thousands of private accounts held by cardinals, bishops and religious orders all over the world, as well as administering the Holy See's own local payroll.

It's been the subject of enquiries into alleged money laundering. The Vatican, a sovereign state, has been tightening up its international banking procedures after criticism by a European regulatory watchdog body that it's been used as an offshore fiscal haven by unauthorised individuals.

Pope Francis has ordered a complete overhaul of the bank and has set up a detailed enquiry into the transparency of its transactions. Last year the Vatican, for the first time, agreed to cooperate closely with Italian authorities trying to combat any fraudulent use of the bank.

Previously, the Vatican had claimed diplomatic immunity for Vatican bank officials. Pope Francis sacked two of its former directors - both Italians - who now face possible trial on money laundering charges in an Italian court.