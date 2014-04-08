Spill the beans 泄漏秘密

Image caption Coffee 'beans' are actually seeds from a coffee bush

今日小常识 Coffee is the world's most popular drug that affects the way the brain works, according to the New Scientist magazine. Researchers say that over 90% of adults in the US drink it every day. 《新科学家》杂志说，咖啡是世界上最受欢迎的可影响大脑运作的兴奋剂。研究人员说，在美国有超过 90% 的成年人每天都要喝咖啡。

今日短语

当你让某人 spill the beans 的时候，你实际上是让此人把秘密告诉你，泄漏秘密。

例句

As soon as he was arrested the thief spilled the beans: he told the police about the other members of his gang. The police caught them all.

You spent a whole hour in the boss's office. Is he going to give a pay rise? Come on, spill the beans!

请注意

另一个短语是 full of beans 意思是精力冲沛，充满活力。

Johnny was full of beans when he visited his grandfather. The old man did everything to please the boy.