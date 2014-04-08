Spill the beans 泄漏秘密
- 2014年 4月 8日
今日短语
当你让某人 spill the beans 的时候，你实际上是让此人把秘密告诉你，泄漏秘密。
例句
As soon as he was arrested the thief spilled the beans: he told the police about the other members of his gang. The police caught them all.
You spent a whole hour in the boss's office. Is he going to give a pay rise? Come on, spill the beans!
请注意
另一个短语是 full of beans 意思是精力冲沛，充满活力。
Johnny was full of beans when he visited his grandfather. The old man did everything to please the boy.