文字稿:

This man is not enjoying the sun. He’s here as a punishment.

Edmond Aviv was ordered by a US judge to hold a sign saying he was a bully. Aviv was convicted of harassing his neighbour and her disabled children.

He was also sentenced to two weeks in jail and community service.

Aviv claims the judge has ruined his life. But he didn't respond when asked if he was sorry.

Vocabulary 词汇:

bully 欺凌弱小者

harassing 骚扰(他人)

disabled 有残疾的,丧失能力的

sentenced 被(法官)判处

ruined 毁坏了