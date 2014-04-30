Colourful football fan 五彩足球迷

文字稿:

It's still over a month until the World Cup, but this football fan doesn't leave his home without sporting Brazil's national colours.

And it's not just the clothes in Nelson Paviotti's wardrobe which are yellow and green – it's also the food he eats.

The loudspeaker on his car is for playing the national anthem.

Even if Brazil don't win the tournament, this lawyer from Sao Paulo swears he'll keep up his personal dress code.

Vocabulary 词汇:

sporting 穿着、穿戴

loudspeaker 喇叭，扬声器

national anthem 国歌

tournament 锦标赛

dress code 着装标准