The Year of the Dragon 世界各地欢庆龙年
See stunning pictures of Chinese New Year celebrations from around the world.
Giant dolls of Charles Dickens's characters 人物 are displayed in the street where he was born in Portsmouth, England. The bicentenary 兩百週年紀念日 of the birth of the world-famous novelist is being celebrated this month.
The full moon rises over Albert Bridge, which is said to be one of the most romantic 浪漫的 bridges in London. It will be the start point for the flotilla of boats 小船隊 that will make their way along the Thames as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebration.
Freezing their tails off! 冷死了! Meerkats in the snow at London Zoo, London as freezing temperatures continued this week across the UK. Temperatures in Europe have been consistently low, with -39.4C being recorded 紀錄 in the Czech Republic.
A life-size 尺寸逼真的 western gray whale replica floats past the Houses of Parliament in central London as WWF highlights the plight 困境 of the last remaining 130.
Schoolchildren hold Union flags 英國國旗 as they wait for members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery to arrive in Woolwich, where it is relocating 遷移 from St John's Wood to Napier Lanes.
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama shows her artwork, 'Love Arrives at the Earth Carrying with it a Tale of the Cosmos' 宇宙, at the Tate Modern, London. Kusama is also a novelist, poet and fashion designer 時裝設計師。
A bit of snow hasn't deterred 阻止 some people from walking their dog in places like Broadstairs, Kent, as Britain's big freeze shows little sign of relenting （仁慈）緩和/回升 with sub-zero temperatures.