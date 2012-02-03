Adam Easton, BBC News

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A social worker gives out tea to a man in one of the opened shelters in Ukraine.

媒體英語會帶大家一起學習 BBC 撰稿人在報道世界大事時常用到的單詞和短語。

Background: 目前中歐和東歐持續的寒流已經導致100多人死亡。有些國家動用了軍隊來幫助那些被困于大雪中的人們。政府還設立了臨時住所幫助無家可歸者。

Most of the deaths have occurred in Poland and Ukraine, where sixty-five mainly homeless people have died from exposure over the last week as temperatures have fallen to minus thirty degrees.

In many Ukrainian cities the authorities have erected heated tents with hot tea and food. Outdoor coal braziers have been placed beside bus stops in Polish cities and the police are urging the public to report sightings of people sleeping rough in train stations or allotments so they can be offered beds in shelters.

The extremely cold weather is forecast to continue for the next week. Rising demand for gas has led Ukraine to increase its imports from Russia, and Poland to introduce rationing to some industrial plants, due to fears that stocks will run out.